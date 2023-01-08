Stark County Circle K robbery suspects in custody, police say

LOUISVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - The two suspects are in custody a week after allegedly robbing Circle K, Louisville Police confirmed.

LPD said the robbery happened at 1823 West Main St. around 3:15 a.m. on Dec. 12.

A masked man walked in, brandished a baton, and ordered the clerk to get on the floor, according to LPD.

Another masked suspect then joined him in removing numerous items of merchandise from the store using trash bags and a trash can, LPD said.

LPD said they both got in a nearby car and drove off from the scene.

After responding to the scene and conducting an investigation, officers identified the suspects as two Canton men, according to LPD.

Both suspects were charged with aggravated robbery and had warrants issued for their arrest the morning of Jan. 6, said LPD.

LPD identified the two suspects as:

25-year-old Kynan Maurice Stearns Jr.

25-year-old Jason Anthony Mitchel

Stearns is in custody at the Stark County Jail, LPD said.

Court records show Sterns was recently charged with rape, kidnapping, domestic violence, aggravated robbery, resisting arrest, and failure to disclose one’s personal information from a separate case in Stark County.

Kynan Stearns (Stark County Jail)

Mitchel is being held by the Adult Parole Authority in Lorain County and will be returned to Stark County, according to LPD.

