2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Military Greetings
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Woman breaks into Westlake restaurant office and steals cash tips, police say

Woman breaks into Westlake restaurant office and steals cash tips, police say
Woman breaks into Westlake restaurant office and steals cash tips, police say(Westlake Police)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 9:18 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman is wanted in Westlake for forcing her way into the Stonehouse Grill office and stealing cash tips from the desk, police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying her.

The Center Ridge Road restaurant reported the theft around 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 4, Westlake Police said.

An unknown woman walked into the restaurant on Jan. 2 and eventually wandered into a locked office, according to WPD.

WPD said she forced her way into the office and stole cash from the desk.

She took off with an undisclosed amount of tip money, according to police.

WPD said she has light brown hair and was wearing a brown coat and scarf, and a black mask.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos shared by Westlake Police:

Woman breaks into Westlake restaurant office and steals cash tips, police say
Woman breaks into Westlake restaurant office and steals cash tips, police say(Westlake Police)
Woman breaks into Westlake restaurant office and steals cash tips, police say
Woman breaks into Westlake restaurant office and steals cash tips, police say(Westlake Police)

Call WPD at 440-871-3311 if you recognize her or have any other information on this crime.

Tipsters can stay anonymous.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio Turnpike crash on Dec. 23, 2022
At least 4 dead, multiple injured in 50-car pileup crash on Ohio Turnpike
Authorities in Northeast Ohio located and arrested the protagonist from the 1966 holiday...
Authorities in Northeast Ohio arrest ‘The Grinch’
Robby Nelson (Source: U.S. Marshals)
U.S. Marshals offer reward for help catching accused Cleveland drug dealer
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
2 people shot at store on Cleveland’s West Side
Officers later located the suspect, Bethel M. Bekele, 27, on the 100 block of South Fifth...
Dollar Tree employee murdered with machete, identities of suspect, victim released

Latest News

Akron Public Schools
Akron teacher negotiations continue through the weekend as strike deadline nears
Kynan Stearns
Stark County Circle K robbery suspects in custody, police say
Lakewood man pleads guilty to cruelty to animals after police remove 41 dogs from home
Lakewood man pleads guilty to cruelty to animals after police remove 41 dogs from home
Nikita Henderson
Endangered 27-year-old Cleveland woman missing since Jan. 3