WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman is wanted in Westlake for forcing her way into the Stonehouse Grill office and stealing cash tips from the desk, police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying her.

The Center Ridge Road restaurant reported the theft around 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 4, Westlake Police said.

An unknown woman walked into the restaurant on Jan. 2 and eventually wandered into a locked office, according to WPD.

WPD said she forced her way into the office and stole cash from the desk.

She took off with an undisclosed amount of tip money, according to police.

WPD said she has light brown hair and was wearing a brown coat and scarf, and a black mask.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos shared by Westlake Police:

Woman breaks into Westlake restaurant office and steals cash tips, police say (Westlake Police)

Woman breaks into Westlake restaurant office and steals cash tips, police say (Westlake Police)

Call WPD at 440-871-3311 if you recognize her or have any other information on this crime.

Tipsters can stay anonymous.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.