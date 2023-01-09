2 Strong 4 Bullies
37-year-old Ohio prison inmate convicted in mistaken identity murder dies(Ohio Dept. of Rehabilitation and Correction)
By 19 News Investigative Team
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 9:42 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 37-year-old Ohio inmate serving time for the 2010 mistaken identity murder of an elderly man in Youngstown has died.

Kevin Agee, an inmate at Lake Erie Correctional Institution in Ashtabula County, died at University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center on Jan. 4, according to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation & Correction and Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office records.

His cause of death has not been released.

Agee, 37, was convicted in a 2010 drive-by shooting that claimed the life of Thomas Repchic and injured his wife, 74-year-old Jacqueline Repchic.

Court records show Agee was behind the wheel when his passenger, Aubrey Toney, opened fire on the couple’s burgundy 1990 Cadillac DeVille.

The Repchics had just driven away from St. Dominic’s Church, where Jacqueline worked as a secretary, when Toney fired seven shots into their car.

According to court records, one shot went through the passenger door and “took off Mrs. Repchic’s right foot.”

Her left foot was also injured by bullet fragments.

Another shot went through the back of the driver’s seat and killed Mr. Repchic by entering his lung, court records show.

Prosecutors said the shooting was a case of mistaken identity and that Toney believed the vehicle he shot into belonged to his “neighborhood rival.”

In 2012, Agee was found guilty of murder, attempted murder, and felonious assault. He was sentenced to 31 years to life in prison.

Toney is currently serving 29 years to life at NorthEast Ohio Correctional Center in Youngstown, according to ODRC records.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

