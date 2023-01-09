2 Strong 4 Bullies
44-year-old man wanted for 5 counts of child endangerment and discharging a firearm at home

FUGITIVE: DALERAY MINCY
FUGITIVE: DALERAY MINCY(Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force)
By Patrick Stout
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 10:01 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Task Force is offering a reward for information that would lead to the arrest of 44-year-old Daleray Mincy.

Mincy is wanted by the U.S. Marshals and the Lorain County Police Department for improperly discharging a firearm at or into a home.

Mincy is also wanted for five counts of endangering children.

The U.S. Marshals say on Dec. 12, 2022, Mincy engaged in an argument with individuals in the 3200 block of Grove Ave. and then discharged his firearm before leaving the area.

He is described by the U.S. Marshals as 5′6″ tall, 140 pounds, with black dreadlocks.

The U.S. Marshals say Mincy is known to frequent the Sandusky, Lorain, and Cleveland areas.

If you have any information in reference to Mincy, contact the Norther Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED.

