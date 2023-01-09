2 Strong 4 Bullies
Akron man robbed trying to buy PlayStation 4

By Patrick Stout
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 11:48 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Akron Police Department, a 25-year-old man was robbed trying to buy a PlayStation 4 on Jan. 6.

Police say they received a call from a 25-year-old man and reported a social media-related robbery.

Officers arrived at the 800 block of Raymond Street around 12:45 p.m. and met with the victim.

Police say the victim responded to a Facebook post by someone selling a PlayStation 4 and agreed to meet at the 800 block of Raymond Street.

The victim met the seller and gave him an undisclosed amount of money for the PS4, police say.

Police say the suspect did not give the PS4 and he punched the victim in the face.

The suspect left the scene, police say.

The investigation is ongoing.

