Bernie Kosar’s services ‘no longer desired or needed’ after placing $19K bet on Browns win

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Bernie Kosar, Cleveland Browns legend, was told his services are “no longer desired or needed” after placing a bet during the pregame radio show, according to a tweet from Kosar.

Steelers GameDay yet once again I was informed by the Browns that my services are no longer desired or needed. I will not be doing todays radio program.I am shocked & disappointed 😢Brown & Orange is my life 🏈 #UMatter https://t.co/a834Gs3FSU @BernieKosarShow Go #Browns — Bernie Kosar (@BernieKosarQB) January 8, 2023

A spokesperson from the Cleveland Browns released this statement on the incident:

“Earlier this week we notified Bernie, that per league policy, we were required to remove him from our pregame radio coverage for the season finale after he violated the NFL gambling policy by placing a bet on an NFL game. We understand what Bernie means to this community and our history but as team contracted personnel hired to provide content on our media platforms, his bet was a violation of NFL rules and we must adhere to all NFL policy.”

NFL policy states that any personnel is strictly prohibited from betting on “any NFL game, practice or another event.”

First show in the new studio! @BernieKosarQB and @HanfordDixon29 talk #Browns vs #Steelers and Bernie placing the first sports bet in Ohio with @tipico https://t.co/9YJwEWHw5W — Bernie Kosar Show w/ Hanford Dixon (@BernieKosarShow) January 2, 2023

Kosar placed the $19,000 bet through Tipico Sportsbook on the Browns winning.

He stated that any winnings made would be donated to charity.

