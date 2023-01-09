2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Military Greetings
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Bernie Kosar’s services ‘no longer desired or needed’ after placing $19K bet on Browns win

Brownie field logo reveal at FirstEnergy Stadium
Brownie field logo reveal at FirstEnergy Stadium(Aerial Agents/Cleveland Browns)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 8:20 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Bernie Kosar, Cleveland Browns legend, was told his services are “no longer desired or needed” after placing a bet during the pregame radio show, according to a tweet from Kosar.

A spokesperson from the Cleveland Browns released this statement on the incident:

“Earlier this week we notified Bernie, that per league policy, we were required to remove him from our pregame radio coverage for the season finale after he violated the NFL gambling policy by placing a bet on an NFL game. We understand what Bernie means to this community and our history but as team contracted personnel hired to provide content on our media platforms, his bet was a violation of NFL rules and we must adhere to all NFL policy.”

NFL policy states that any personnel is strictly prohibited from betting on “any NFL game, practice or another event.”

Kosar placed the $19,000 bet through Tipico Sportsbook on the Browns winning.

He stated that any winnings made would be donated to charity.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio Turnpike crash on Dec. 23, 2022
At least 4 dead, multiple injured in 50-car pileup crash on Ohio Turnpike
Authorities in Northeast Ohio located and arrested the protagonist from the 1966 holiday...
Authorities in Northeast Ohio arrest ‘The Grinch’
Officers later located the suspect, Bethel M. Bekele, 27, on the 100 block of South Fifth...
Dollar Tree employee murdered with machete, identities of suspect, victim released
Robby Nelson (Source: U.S. Marshals)
U.S. Marshals offer reward for help catching accused Cleveland drug dealer
Amber alert issued for missing Columbus twins (Source: Columbus police)
AMBER Alert: 2nd 5-month-old boy found safe in Indianapolis after being kidnapped in Columbus

Latest News

FILE - In this Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, file photo, Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb...
Browns 2023 opponents finalized
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) reacts after being sacked by Pittsburgh...
5th Quarter crew wraps up disappointing Browns season
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh watches his players prior to the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college...
Would Browns fans accept Jim Harbaugh as head coach?
Browns vs Steelers
Browns 14, Steelers 28