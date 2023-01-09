Cade Stover returns to Ohio State for 2023 season

It is a trend for collegiate athletes when it’s time to announce their future intentions. Create a long drawn out statement before announcing their decision.

Then there is Ohio State Buckeyes tight end Cade Stover. He announced his football future on twitter in just four words.

I AM COMING BACK. — Cade Stover (@cstov8) January 9, 2023

The Mansfield area native and Ohio Mr. Football in 2018 has decided to return to Columbus and dawn the scarlet and gray uniform for one more season.

Beyond excited to be https://t.co/SqgEDte3Z4 of Ohio. Thanks to everyone of my teammates that have helped me obtain this award. ⭕️ pic.twitter.com/BGsK1CgfEJ — Cade Stover (@cstov8) November 28, 2018

Stover will be a fifth year senior in 2023 and is expected to be one of the top targets in head coach Ryan Day’s offense this upcoming season.

In 2022, Stover caught 36 passes for 406 yards with five touchdown catches. He played in all 13 Ohio State games this past season.

Stover’s season was cut short in the College Football Playoff semifinal loss to Georgia. In the first quarter, back spasms forced him out of the contest following a seven yard reception.

