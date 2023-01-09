2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Military Greetings
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with 19 News, Cleveland Public Library

19 News and Cleveland Public Library are hosting the 38th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr....
19 News and Cleveland Public Library are hosting the 38th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative Celebration.(Source: WOIO)
By Stannie Grimes
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 3:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - 19 News and Cleveland Public Library are partnering to host the 38th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative Celebration.

The one-hour special will recognize everyday Cleveland residents who are working to improve the quality of life in our city.

WHENTIMECHANNEL
SATURDAY, JAN. 147 P.M.WUAB CW43
MONDAY, JAN. 169 A.M.WOIO 19 NEWS
MONDAY, JAN. 1611 A.M.WUAB CW43

This year’s theme is “Knowledge Is Power.” It coincides with the Cleveland Reads citywide reading challenge.

The goal is to collectively read one million books in 2023. While Cleveland residents are strongly encouraged to participate, all are welcome.

Sign up to participate in 2023 Cleveland Reads Challenge

Viewers who tune in on TV or online will experience the chance to be:

  • inspired by Cleveland Public Library Drum Major for Change Award recipient, Cleveland Mayor Justin M. Bibb
  • intrigued by a conversation with Cuyahoga Community College President Dr. Michael Baston, who is contributing to Dr. King’s legacy by ensuring that education is accessible to every citizen
  • moved by the stories of the young Unsung Heroes who are overcoming some of life’s biggest challenges to build a bright future for themselves and younger generations
  • energized by St. Edward High School students living the heart of the mission of Dr. King through the school’s Diversity and Inclusion program
  • motivated by Cleveland Public Library programs to put opportunity in everyone’s reach.

Program highlights include Cleveland Municipal School District students sharing their dreams and thoughts on Dr. King’s legacy, a special message from the Cleveland Public Library Board of Trustees, and a performance by Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., Delta Alpha Lambda Chapter.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio Turnpike crash on Dec. 23, 2022
At least 4 dead, multiple injured in 50-car pileup crash on Ohio Turnpike
Authorities in Northeast Ohio located and arrested the protagonist from the 1966 holiday...
Authorities in Northeast Ohio arrest ‘The Grinch’
Officers later located the suspect, Bethel M. Bekele, 27, on the 100 block of South Fifth...
Dollar Tree employee murdered with machete, identities of suspect, victim released
Robby Nelson (Source: U.S. Marshals)
U.S. Marshals offer reward for help catching accused Cleveland drug dealer
Amber alert issued for missing Columbus twins (Source: Columbus police)
AMBER Alert: 2nd 5-month-old boy found safe in Indianapolis after being kidnapped in Columbus

Latest News

Dr. Airica Steed
Meet MetroHealth’s 1st Black woman CEO: ‘I want to be the national model’
The Next 400: Creating change through example in fight to solve ‘father absence’ crisis
The Next 400: Creating change through example in fight to solve ‘father absence’ crisis
The Next 400: Creating change through example in fight to solve ‘father absence’ crisis
The Next 400: Creating change through example in fight to solve ‘father absence’ crisis
Officer David Wrice (Source: Family)
Lorain to honor city’s first Black police officer