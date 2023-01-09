Celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with 19 News, Cleveland Public Library
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - 19 News and Cleveland Public Library are partnering to host the 38th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative Celebration.
The one-hour special will recognize everyday Cleveland residents who are working to improve the quality of life in our city.
|WHEN
|TIME
|CHANNEL
|SATURDAY, JAN. 14
|7 P.M.
|WUAB CW43
|MONDAY, JAN. 16
|9 A.M.
|WOIO 19 NEWS
|MONDAY, JAN. 16
|11 A.M.
|WUAB CW43
This year’s theme is “Knowledge Is Power.” It coincides with the Cleveland Reads citywide reading challenge.
The goal is to collectively read one million books in 2023. While Cleveland residents are strongly encouraged to participate, all are welcome.
Viewers who tune in on TV or online will experience the chance to be:
- inspired by Cleveland Public Library Drum Major for Change Award recipient, Cleveland Mayor Justin M. Bibb
- intrigued by a conversation with Cuyahoga Community College President Dr. Michael Baston, who is contributing to Dr. King’s legacy by ensuring that education is accessible to every citizen
- moved by the stories of the young Unsung Heroes who are overcoming some of life’s biggest challenges to build a bright future for themselves and younger generations
- energized by St. Edward High School students living the heart of the mission of Dr. King through the school’s Diversity and Inclusion program
- motivated by Cleveland Public Library programs to put opportunity in everyone’s reach.
Program highlights include Cleveland Municipal School District students sharing their dreams and thoughts on Dr. King’s legacy, a special message from the Cleveland Public Library Board of Trustees, and a performance by Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., Delta Alpha Lambda Chapter.
