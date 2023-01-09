Celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with 19 News, Cleveland Public Library

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - 19 News and Cleveland Public Library are partnering to host the 38th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative Celebration.

The one-hour special will recognize everyday Cleveland residents who are working to improve the quality of life in our city.

WHEN TIME CHANNEL SATURDAY, JAN. 14 7 P.M. WUAB CW43 MONDAY, JAN. 16 9 A.M. WOIO 19 NEWS MONDAY, JAN. 16 11 A.M. WUAB CW43

“For the third year, WOIO is proud to partner with Cleveland Public Library on this important program in tribute to Dr. King’s legacy. This program serves as a reminder that heroes walk among us and their road to leadership is unconventional.”

This year’s theme is “Knowledge Is Power.” It coincides with the Cleveland Reads citywide reading challenge.

The goal is to collectively read one million books in 2023. While Cleveland residents are strongly encouraged to participate, all are welcome.

“This year’s honorees are young men and women making a difference in our community. This program embodies the spirit of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and features Clevelanders who uplift their neighbors and communities through acts of kindness and civic engagement... Literacy is the foundation of everything that we do. This year’s honorees are making significant strides in education and boosting literacy levels in our city.”

Viewers who tune in on TV or online will experience the chance to be:

inspired by Cleveland Public Library Drum Major for Change Award recipient, Cleveland Mayor Justin M. Bibb

intrigued by a conversation with Cuyahoga Community College President Dr. Michael Baston, who is contributing to Dr. King’s legacy by ensuring that education is accessible to every citizen

moved by the stories of the young Unsung Heroes who are overcoming some of life’s biggest challenges to build a bright future for themselves and younger generations

energized by St. Edward High School students living the heart of the mission of Dr. King through the school’s Diversity and Inclusion program

motivated by Cleveland Public Library programs to put opportunity in everyone’s reach.

Program highlights include Cleveland Municipal School District students sharing their dreams and thoughts on Dr. King’s legacy, a special message from the Cleveland Public Library Board of Trustees, and a performance by Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., Delta Alpha Lambda Chapter.

