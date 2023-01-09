Cleveland Mayor Bibb pitches how he wants next $40M in ARPA funds spent

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -In Monday night’s city council meeting, Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb will introduce how he would like the next round of American Recover Act Plan (ARPA) funds spent.

This round of spending has a prices tag of $40 million, and is a part of overall $512 million the city was given in federal dollars to recover from COVID-19.

“The pandemic has been hard on all of us, especially our kids and our families. My administration remains focused on helping provide the necessary supports that students, educators, and parents need as we continue to come out of the pandemic,” said Mayor Bibb. “These critical initiatives will help accelerate progress on literacy, mental health, and engagement.”

Below is a list of requests from Bibb to the city council:

Education for Everyone ($16.68M)

- Coordinated Supports to Catch Students Up: These initiatives serve to develop and scale innovative education practices that work, further engage families in their students’ learning, and ensure all early learners have supports for reading.

- Education Pathways to Good Jobs: Education is a critical pathway toward family-sustaining wages for all Clevelanders. This initiative aims to re-engage residents whose educational pathway was disrupted during COVID and to establish stronger career pathway planning for Cleveland students in grades 6-12.

- Integrated Health Initiative: Integrate health services into CMSD schools to provide students with physical and mental services on-site and remotely, build trust in healthcare, increase health literacy, and destigmatize mental health.

Inclusive Economic Recovery ($13.5M)

- Built Environment Workforce Development: Grow the workforce pipeline in high-demand good jobs in “built environment” sectors (construction, transit, green infrastructure, broadband, lead and brownfield remediation), with specific metrics to bring more Black, Latinx, and women workers into the skilled trades and other occupations that build the community around us.

- Site Acquisition and Development: Acquire, remediate, and prepare commercial sites for business development and growth along Opportunity Corridor, ultimately attracting more jobs to the City.

Modernizing City Hall ($4M)

- 311 Digital Government Software: To better provide essential City services, this initiative will modernize 311 operations with a digital resident engagement platform and revamped call intake capabilities.

Violence Prevention and Public Safety ($0.85M)

- Violence Prevention Strategic Plan: Engage the community in the development of a long-term violence prevention strategic plan.

Civic Participation Fund ($5.5M)

- Participatory Budgeting: Enables residents to propose and vote for projects in their neighborhoods by piloting a participatory budgeting process, a new investment in Cleveland’s civic infrastructure which lets community decide how to spend part of a public budget.

