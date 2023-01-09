Cleveland police search for 3 suspects in deadly shooting at Glenville convenience store

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said investigators are searching for three shooters who gunned down a 22-year-old man Sunday afternoon in the city’s Glenville neighborhood.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has identified the victim as Ezjehn Moss, of Cleveland.

According to police, first responders found Moss shot just before 2 p.m. outside In & Out Beverage and Deli on Lakeview Road.

EMS crews took him to University Hospitals, where he was pronounced deceased.

Moss was shot multiple times in his body and once in his head, police said.

Officers said their investigation suggests three armed men approached Moss as he was leaving the store and starting shooting him.

The suspects allegedly fled the shooting in a red vehicle, and police said no arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland police at 216-623-5464.

You can also call Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME. Anonymous tips are accepted.

