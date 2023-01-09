2 Strong 4 Bullies
Donovan Mitchell named Eastern Conference Player of the Week

Honored for 71-point performance on January 2, 2023
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) celebrates with teammates after making a basket...
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) celebrates with teammates after making a basket to tie an NBA basketball game during the second half against the Chicago Bulls, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)(Ron Schwane | AP)
By Scott Piker
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 6:46 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell is now a two time winner of the NBA’s Eastern Conference Player of the Week award.

Mitchell was named the winner for week 12 Monday afternoon following his league leading 71-point performance on January 2, 2023. The 71-points were very important as the Cavaliers rallied from a 21-point deficit to beat the Chicago Bulls 145-134 in overtime at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

The sixth-year NBA guard averaged an Eastern Conference-best 37.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 1.0 steal in 38.7 minutes. He also shot .530 from the field and .861 from the foul line, while scoring at least 20 points in all three games.

Mitchell also won the honor in week nine of the NBA season.

The 71-points is a Cavaliers franchise record, surpassing LeBron James who won the Western Conference Player of the Week award for week 12.

Mitchell will take the player of the week award to his former NBA home, Salt Lake City, Utah. The Cavaliers road trip continues Tuesday night against Mitchell’s former team the Utah Jazz.

