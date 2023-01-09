2 Strong 4 Bullies
Elyria police release photos of bank robbery suspect

By Avery Williams
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 5:43 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria police are asking for the public’s help in identifying bank robbery suspect.

Investigators say the incident happened around 2 p.m. Monday at the Key Bank on West River Road North.

According to police, the man entered the bank and handed clerks a note demanding money.

The suspect is described by police as a man with white/gray curly hair.

He was wearing a blue jacket, black stocking cap and glasses over a mask.

Investigators say he received an undisclosed amount of cash and drove away in an unknown vehicle.

No one was hurt in the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 440-326-1205 or tloesch@cityofelyria.org.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

