Lorain County Commissioners vote to rescind major contract for new radio system

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A fight over paperwork could put emergency responder’s lives at risk. Lorain County recently signed an $8 million for new radios. However, Commissioners Jeff Riddell and David Moore are not on board.

“We need reliable radios to keep us safe, our guns and our vests are not the most important piece of equipment that we carry. It’s our radios,” Sheriff Deputy Adam Trifiletti said.

Lorain County firefighters and Sheriff’s Deputies were outraged at the Commissioner’s meeting Monday morning. The contract would provide a brand new radio system for them to better do their jobs. Riddell says it’s a bad deal.

“There are questions, it is being investigated and if we terminate now, we can terminate now with undue costs to either the vendor or the county,” he said.

The current radio system doesn’t offer a good signal, ultimately putting their lives at risk. First responders are worried. They feel their concerns are being swept under the rug.

“You are jeopardizing firefighter’s safety and the safety of the citizens, you need to adhere to the promises made to the Lorain fire department and do the right thing,” Chris Radman said. He is Chief of the Lorain fire department.

The company that would supply the new radio system is Cleveland Communications Inc, based out of Parma. They are planning to sue if the contract is terminated.

“In the event, that you commissioners, on behalf of Lorain County terminate the contract CCI intends to take legal action nd pursue all relief under Ohio law,” Jennifer Stueber said. She is an attorney with Porter Wright Morris & Arthur. Stueber represents Cleveland Communications Inc

Commissioner Michelle Hung says the bidding process for this contract was fair. She’s not on board to repeal the contract.

“I am comfortable that Motorola was fully informed of the bid process to come, it is also proof that this process was not rushed or handled improperly,” Hung said.

Commissioner Riddell insists this is a bad deal.

“I have a wealth of experience in contracts and bidding and this one is not right.”

It’s now paperwork fight leaving first responders scrambling and fearful.

“The radios fail, we all fail, no one gets the help they need. I can’t hear what they are saying nor the dispatchers in this room can hear why they are saying and if you are not taking that seriously then you don’t belong in the chairs you are in,” a former dispatcher said.

As of Monday, January 9, the contract has been rescinded. This is a developing story.

