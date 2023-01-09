2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Military Greetings
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Man charged with murder after 2 children found shot to death, another held at gunpoint

According to the Coahoma County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a report Monday at 2 a.m....
According to the Coahoma County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a report Monday at 2 a.m. of a child shot at the Coldwater River Road Apartments in Jonestown.(WMC)
By Myracle Evans and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 4:04 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESTOWN, Miss. (WMC/Gray News) – A Mississippi man killed two young children and held a third at gunpoint until deputies were able to arrest him, officials said.

According to the Coahoma County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a report Monday at 2 a.m. of a child shot at the Coldwater River Road Apartments in Jonestown.

When deputies arrived, they said they found 25-year-old Marquez Griffin holding a child at gunpoint.

Through de-escalation tactics, officials were able to get Griffin to drop the gun. The child was taken to safety and Griffin was arrested.

However, after Griffin was in custody, officials found a 1-year-old girl and a 9-year-old boy in the apartment with gunshot wounds.

One of the children was pronounced dead at the scene. The second child was taken to the hospital but also died.

Officials are not yet releasing the names of the victims.

Griffin is charged with two counts of murder and two counts of aggravated assault. He is being held at the Coahoma County Adult Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio Turnpike crash on Dec. 23, 2022
At least 4 dead, multiple injured in 50-car pileup crash on Ohio Turnpike
Authorities in Northeast Ohio located and arrested the protagonist from the 1966 holiday...
Authorities in Northeast Ohio arrest ‘The Grinch’
Officers later located the suspect, Bethel M. Bekele, 27, on the 100 block of South Fifth...
Dollar Tree employee murdered with machete, identities of suspect, victim released
Robby Nelson (Source: U.S. Marshals)
U.S. Marshals offer reward for help catching accused Cleveland drug dealer
Amber alert issued for missing Columbus twins (Source: Columbus police)
AMBER Alert: 2nd 5-month-old boy found safe in Indianapolis after being kidnapped in Columbus

Latest News

Former Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro, center, meets with supporters outside a vacation home...
As Brazil reels from riots, Bolsonaro finds home in Florida
Even with an uncertain financial forecast for 2023 there are steps you can take to protect your...
Expert tips to build a financial future for you and your family
Expert tips to build a financial future for you and your family
Authorities in North Carolina said all five of those killed lived together in the home.
Police: Father killed 4 relatives, self in weekend shooting in N.C.