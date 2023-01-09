Man shot and killed on West 81st Street during argument, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to Cleveland Police, a 38-year-old man was shot and killed Thursday evening in the 2100 block of West 81st in Cleveland’s Cudell neighborhood.

Police said, at approximately 730pm, officers were called to 2180 W. 81st Street for a man shot.

When police arrived they found a 38-year-old man shot on the street next to his vehicle. Officers gave the victim aid until the arrival of EMS.

The victim was taken to MetroHealth Hospital in critical condition where he died the next day.

According to police, preliminary investigation indicated that the suspect is the boyfriend of the victim’s sister and that the two were involved in an ongoing dispute. The victim went to his sister’s house and was involved in an argument with the suspect who shot him and fled in a vehicle.

The shooting remains under investigation, according to police.

