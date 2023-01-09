Massillon 18-year-old turns himself in for murder of Akron woman

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - An 18-year-old Massillon male turned himself into Akron police on Saturday for the fatal shooting of a woman in April 2022.

Akron police said Darrion Rackley and multiple others were shooting at each other and the victim was caught in the cross fire.

This happened around 7:30 p.m. on April 14, 2022 in the 1400 block of Rockaway St.

The victim, Teyaurra Harris, was a passenger in a vehicle driving through the area when she was struck. Police said neither Harris or the driver of her vehicle were involved in the gunfire.

A second woman in the area was also shot, but survived her injuries.

