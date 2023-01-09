MEDINA, Ohio (WOIO) - Federal court records were unsealed Monday revealing new information about a criminal investigation against a Medina High School Social Studies teacher.

Kevin Hedrick is facing charges for possession of child pornography and coercing a minor to engage in a sex act, according to an 18-page criminal complaint.

The 37-year-old man is accused of talking online with an undercover agent who he thought was a 14-year-old girl.

Back in October 2022, Medina City Schools notified families that Hedrick was placed on leave due to an investigation by the FBI.

Federal court records show Hedrick was charged Friday and surrendered to authorities the same day.

The filing included a photo Hedrick allegedly sent over the chat platform Kik, after the undercover agent asked him to prove he was a real person.

In the photo, he is wearing the same clothes he was later captured wearing in surveillance footage from the high school.

Medina High School teacher charged with possession of child pornography (Source: Northern District of Ohio)

19 News has reached out to Medina City Schools to learn if Hedrick is still employed by the district.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

