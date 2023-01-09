Northeast Ohio Weather: Gradual clearing today; milder the next few days

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Low clouds in place this morning will slowly clear out as we head into the afternoon. High temperatures well in the 30s to around 40 degrees. Clouds will be on the increase once again tonight. A weak disturbance will be in the area tomorrow. The forecast has a mainly cloudy sky. Afternoon temperatures around 40 degrees. There could be some sprinkles or flurries late day and Tuesday night. The air mass warms a little more Wednesday. Mainly cloudy with temperatures warming into the 40s to around 50 degrees. A major storm is impacting the western part of the country. The energy from this massive storm is expected to give us a rain changing to snow situation at the end of the week. The team is monitoring this.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.