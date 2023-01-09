Plea expected from Hawken School bus driver accused of driving drunk on the highway

LYNDHURST, Ohio (WOIO) - A Lakewood woman charged with OVI after allegedly driving a school bus for Hawken School drunk on the highway, has a change of plea hearing Monday in Lyndhurst Municipal Court.

Lyndhurst police said Diene Hines was spotted by a caller around 5:40 p.m. on Sept. 23, 2022.

The caller told police Hines was swaying between the lanes on I-271 northbound, drove over the lane markers at the top of the exit ramp to Cedar Road and then was hitting curbs while driving down Cedar Road.

Diene Hines ((Source: Lyndhurst police))

Police officers met Hines in the school bus parking lot and took her into custody. School officials said there were no students on the bus.

On Sept. 27, 2022 Hines pleaded not guilty at her arraignment in Lyndhurst Municipal Court.

Hawken School officials said Hines has been suspended and they are continuing their internal investigation.

Hawken Head of School D. Scott Looney added Hines has been with them for over 20 years with no previous incidents and passed all background checks throughout the years.

“The safety of the students placed in our care is paramount, and one of the critical areas is the transportation services we provide. We will continue to be vigilant in conducting background checks and regular testing of all drivers and when a problem surfaces, we will act quickly and decisively,” said Looney.

