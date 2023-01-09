2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Military Greetings
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Plea expected from Hawken School bus driver accused of driving drunk on the highway

By Julia Bingel
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 5:44 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNDHURST, Ohio (WOIO) - A Lakewood woman charged with OVI after allegedly driving a school bus for Hawken School drunk on the highway, has a change of plea hearing Monday in Lyndhurst Municipal Court.

Lyndhurst police said Diene Hines was spotted by a caller around 5:40 p.m. on Sept. 23, 2022.

The caller told police Hines was swaying between the lanes on I-271 northbound, drove over the lane markers at the top of the exit ramp to Cedar Road and then was hitting curbs while driving down Cedar Road.

Diene Hines
Diene Hines((Source: Lyndhurst police))

Police officers met Hines in the school bus parking lot and took her into custody. School officials said there were no students on the bus.

On Sept. 27, 2022 Hines pleaded not guilty at her arraignment in Lyndhurst Municipal Court.

Hawken School officials said Hines has been suspended and they are continuing their internal investigation.

Hawken Head of School D. Scott Looney added Hines has been with them for over 20 years with no previous incidents and passed all background checks throughout the years.

“The safety of the students placed in our care is paramount, and one of the critical areas is the transportation services we provide. We will continue to be vigilant in conducting background checks and regular testing of all drivers and when a problem surfaces, we will act quickly and decisively,” said Looney.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio Turnpike crash on Dec. 23, 2022
At least 4 dead, multiple injured in 50-car pileup crash on Ohio Turnpike
Authorities in Northeast Ohio located and arrested the protagonist from the 1966 holiday...
Authorities in Northeast Ohio arrest ‘The Grinch’
Robby Nelson (Source: U.S. Marshals)
U.S. Marshals offer reward for help catching accused Cleveland drug dealer
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
2 people shot at store on Cleveland’s West Side
Officers later located the suspect, Bethel M. Bekele, 27, on the 100 block of South Fifth...
Dollar Tree employee murdered with machete, identities of suspect, victim released

Latest News

Matthew Ponomarenko (Source: Parma police)
Trial date set for Parma dad accused of killing 5-year-old son
Cavs: A New Era
Garland, Mitchell lead Cavs past banged-up Suns 112-98
Akron Public Schools
Akron teachers union, board come to tentative agreement
5th Quarter crew on Browns
5th Quarter crew on Browns