Police in Virginia hold news conference to update teacher shot by 6-year-old

The Newport News police department said that the police chief, the mayor, and school superintendent will hold a press conference at 4 p.m. to discuss the shooting that happened at Richneck Elementary School. A vigil is planned at 6:30 p.m. for the wounded teacher, Abby Zwerner.

Police Chief Steve Drew has said the boy shot and wounded Zwerner with a handgun in a first-grade classroom on Friday. Shortly after the shooting, police said Zwerner had life-threatening injuries, but she has improved and was listed in stable condition at a local hospital.

Police said Abby Zwerner, a teacher who was shot by a 6-year-old student, is recovering.(Abby Zwerner/Facebook)

Virginia law does not allow 6-year-olds to be tried as adults. In additiTon, a 6-year-old is too young to be committed to the custody of the Department of Juvenile Justice if found guilty. Authorities have not specified where the boy was being held.

