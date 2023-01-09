2 Strong 4 Bullies
Police in Virginia hold news conference to update teacher shot by 6-year-old

By Brian Koster
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 3:59 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) Police are holding a press conference to update the shooting of a Virginia elementary school teacher by a 6-year-old student that occurred Friday.

The Newport News police department said that the police chief, the mayor, and school superintendent will hold a press conference at 4 p.m. to discuss the shooting that happened at Richneck Elementary School. A vigil is planned at 6:30 p.m. for the wounded teacher, Abby Zwerner.

Police Chief Steve Drew has said the boy shot and wounded Zwerner with a handgun in a first-grade classroom on Friday. Shortly after the shooting, police said Zwerner had life-threatening injuries, but she has improved and was listed in stable condition at a local hospital.

Police said Abby Zwerner, a teacher who was shot by a 6-year-old student, is recovering.(Abby Zwerner/Facebook)

Virginia law does not allow 6-year-olds to be tried as adults. In additiTon, a 6-year-old is too young to be committed to the custody of the Department of Juvenile Justice if found guilty. Authorities have not specified where the boy was being held.

