Reports say Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator fired

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero has reported that the Cleveland Browns have relieved defensive coordinator Joe Woods of his duties Monday morning.

The #Browns relieved DC Joe Woods of his duties, per source. pic.twitter.com/RgeA8zue3K — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 9, 2023

National Insider for NFL Network and NFL.com Ian Rapport quote tweeted Pelissero’s tweet saying “A change in Cleveland.”

A change in Cleveland. https://t.co/kagHjOlrH7 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 9, 2023

The Browns finished the NFL regular season 7-10 this season.

19 News will have coverage of Cleveland Browns press conferences throughout Monday.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

