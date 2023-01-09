2 Strong 4 Bullies
Reports say Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator fired

By Patrick Stout
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 6:44 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero has reported that the Cleveland Browns have relieved defensive coordinator Joe Woods of his duties Monday morning.

National Insider for NFL Network and NFL.com Ian Rapport quote tweeted Pelissero’s tweet saying “A change in Cleveland.”

The Browns finished the NFL regular season 7-10 this season.

19 News will have coverage of Cleveland Browns press conferences throughout Monday.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

