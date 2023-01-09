Reports say Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator fired
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero has reported that the Cleveland Browns have relieved defensive coordinator Joe Woods of his duties Monday morning.
The #Browns relieved DC Joe Woods of his duties, per source. pic.twitter.com/RgeA8zue3K— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 9, 2023
National Insider for NFL Network and NFL.com Ian Rapport quote tweeted Pelissero’s tweet saying “A change in Cleveland.”
A change in Cleveland. https://t.co/kagHjOlrH7— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 9, 2023
The Browns finished the NFL regular season 7-10 this season.
