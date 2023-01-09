Several people injured after car crash on Cleveland’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - At least three people were hurt in a car crash on the city’s East side Monday morning.

The two-car accident happened around 6 a.m. at East 105th Street and Kinsman Avenue. This in the city’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood.

When Cleveland EMS and police arrived on the scene, two people were still trapped inside the vehicles.

E. 105th accident ((Source: WOIO))

At this time, the conditions of the victims has not been released.

