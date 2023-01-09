2 Strong 4 Bullies
Several people injured after car crash on Cleveland’s East Side

By Julia Bingel
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 6:57 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - At least three people were hurt in a car crash on the city’s East side Monday morning.

The two-car accident happened around 6 a.m. at East 105th Street and Kinsman Avenue. This in the city’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood.

When Cleveland EMS and police arrived on the scene, two people were still trapped inside the vehicles.

E. 105th accident
E. 105th accident((Source: WOIO))

At this time, the conditions of the victims has not been released.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

