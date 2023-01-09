2 Strong 4 Bullies
Strongsville teenager accused in double fatal accident must remain behind bars

(Source: Strongsville Police Department)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 8:40 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 18-year-old Strongsville woman accused of killing two people in a July car accident must remain locked up at the Juvenile Detention Center, Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court officials ruled Friday.

Mackenzie Shirilla’s attorney had requested she be released while her case goes through the court system.

Strongsville police arrested Shirilla on Nov. 4, 2022.

According to police, on July 31, 2022 Shirilla lost control of her Toyota Camry and crashed into a building in the 11700 block of Alameda Dr.

A passer-by called police and when officers arrived at the scene, they found all three victims unconscious, not breathing, and trapped in the vehicle.

Strongsville firefighters pulled all three victims from the vehicle.

Dominic Russo
Dominic Russo((Source: GoFundme))

Dominic Russo, 20, and Davion Flanagan, 19, were pronounced dead at the scene, said police.

Shirilla, who was 17 at the time of the crash, was flown to MetroHealth Medical Center.

Davion Flanagan
Davion Flanagan((Source: GoFundme))

Both Shirilla and Flanagan graduated from Strongsville High School last year.

Mackenzie Shirilla
Mackenzie Shirilla((Source: GoFundme))

Shirilla is also facing charges for allegedly breaking into the Columbia Church of God in Columbia Station, several days before the accident.

A next hearing date has not yet been set.

According to court documents, Shirilla is facing a total of 18 charges:

Counts One and Two: Aggravated murder. This is for the July 31 car accident.

Counts Three, Four, Five and Six: Murder. This is for the July 31 car accident.

Counts Seven, Eight, Nine and 10: Felonious assault. This is for the July 31 car accident.

Counts 11 and 12: Aggravated vehicular homicide. This is for the July 31 car accident.

Count 13: Trafficking. The document lists the drug as Psilocybin or magic mushrooms.

Count 14: Drug possession. The document lists the drug as Psilocybin or magic mushrooms.

Count 15: Possessing Criminal Tools. The document lists this as a digital scale.

Count 16: Breaking and Entering. This is for the July 19 break-in at the Columbia Church of God on Root Road in Columbia Station.

Count 17: Vandalism. This is for the July 19 break-in at the Columbia Church of God on Root Road in Columbia Station.

Count 18: Desecration. This is for the July 19 break-in at the Columbia Church of God on Root Road in Columbia Station.

