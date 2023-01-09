Suspected robber stabbed to death by occupant of a Canton home, police say

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Canton Police Department, a suspected robber was stabbed to death by the occupant of the home on Sunday night.

Police say officers arrived at 346 Clarendon Ave. N.W. and 341 Clarendon Ave. N.W. for two separate burglaries in progress around 8 p.m.

When officers arrived at 341 Clarendon Ave. N.W. they found a suspect laying on the kitchen floor, police say.

Police say the suspect had been stabbed by the resident after entering the house through the rear door.

The suspect was unresponsive and taken to Aultman Hospital where he died from his injuries, police say.

Canton detectives discovered the same suspect entered 346 Clarendon Ave. N.W., through the rear door and confronted a resident in an upstairs bedroom before leaving.

Anyone with information in regard to this crime is asked to contact the Canton Police Detective Bureau at 330-489-3144.

