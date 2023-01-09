2 Strong 4 Bullies
Trial date set for Parma dad accused of killing 5-year-old son

Matthew Ponomarenko (Source: Parma police)
Matthew Ponomarenko (Source: Parma police)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 5:34 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A trial date has now been set for the Parma father accused of beating his five-year-old son to death with a baseball bat in 2021.

Parma police said Matthew Ponomarenko killed Jax Ponomarenko inside their home on Russell Avenue on March 25, 2021.

The five-year-old boy was murdered on March 25, 2021.
The five-year-old boy was murdered on March 25, 2021.

Ponomarenko’s trial is scheduled to begin March 10 in front of Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Michael Russo.

According to police, Ponomarenko called 911 after the attack and told dispatchers he had just killed his son after hearing voices.

When police arrived they found the little boy’s body in the living room.

Ponomarenko is charged with aggravated murder and endangering children.

Matthew Ponomarenko
Matthew Ponomarenko(Source: Cuyahoga County Jail)

He faces the death penalty if convicted.

