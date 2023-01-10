2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Military Greetings
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

11-year-old boy undergoes several surgeries after dogs attack him

11 year-old Justin’s injuries were so severe that he needed two surgeries after being attacked by three dogs. (WRDW)
By Nick Viland and Debra Worley
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 12:59 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT/Gray News) – An 11-year-old who was attacked by three pit bulls Friday needed two surgeries because of his injuries, WRDW reported.

Ericka Gilstrap said her son, Justin Gilstrap, was riding his bike when one of the dogs started barking at him and then grabbed his leg.

She said a second pit bull then grabbed him on his bottom, causing him to fall off his bike. A third dog came up and dragged the 11-year-old into a ditch.

The family said Justin was rushed to the hospital for emergency surgery, where his scalp had to be removed down to his neck and his leg has two large wounds that could not be closed.

While his left ear was able to be repaired, it now has an infection.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said three dogs were involved in the attack, and at least seven were taken from the owner’s home.

Authorities said deputies have responded to at least five incidents involving dogs in this area since 2014.

In a report from 2018, a neighbor called about two pit bulls on his property saying the canines weren’t being aggressive at the time but had bitten kids in the neighborhood before.

Police reports show the sheriff’s office never responded directly to the owner of the dogs in this case, but animal services took over every incident.

Since the attack, Justin has been through two surgeries with more to come. Gilstrap said her son is sedated and resting. He has surgery scheduled for Tuesday and Friday.

“He didn’t ask for this. He was just being a little boy playing outside like all the boys do. He should be at home right now riding his bike, you know, not sedated in a hospital bed. Just kills me, absolutely kills me. My poor baby,” she said.

Copyright 2023 WRDW via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio Turnpike crash on Dec. 23, 2022
At least 4 dead, multiple injured in 50-car pileup crash on Ohio Turnpike
Authorities in Northeast Ohio located and arrested the protagonist from the 1966 holiday...
Authorities in Northeast Ohio arrest ‘The Grinch’
Robby Nelson (Source: U.S. Marshals)
U.S. Marshals offer reward for help catching accused Cleveland drug dealer
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
2 people shot at store on Cleveland’s West Side
Officers later located the suspect, Bethel M. Bekele, 27, on the 100 block of South Fifth...
Dollar Tree employee murdered with machete, identities of suspect, victim released

Latest News

In surveillance photos shared by the Tulsa Police Department, a man is seen wearing a red...
Porch pirate wears women’s underwear as a ‘questionably effective mask,’ police say
Work like this, being done at NASA Glenn's Research Center in Cleveland, is testing tires on...
NASA Glenn high profile visit highlights importance of work done in Northeast Ohio
Gem Mutlu, a friend of the family, opens up about seeing Ana Walshe hours before she went...
Friend describes seeing woman before disappearance
Anthime "Baked Alaska" Gionet, who livestreamed himself storming the U.S. Capitol in Jan. 6,...
Capitol riot far-right internet personality gets 60 days behind bars
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about the PACT Act, which helps veterans get screened for...
GOP requests intel ‘damage assessment’ of Biden documents