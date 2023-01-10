2 wanted for crashing stolen car into another car, Cleveland Police say
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two suspects who ran out of a stolen car after hitting another car are on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them.
The crash happened on Jan. 2, according to police.
Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the suspects shared by the Cleveland Division of Police First District:
If you recognize these suspects or have any other information on these crimes, call the First District Detective Unit at 216-623-5118 or the Crime Stoppers tip line at 216-252-7463.
