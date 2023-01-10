CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two suspects who ran out of a stolen car after hitting another car are on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them.

The crash happened on Jan. 2, according to police.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the suspects shared by the Cleveland Division of Police First District:

2 wanted for crashing stolen car into another car, Cleveland Police say (Cleveland Police First District)

2 wanted for crashing stolen car into another car, Cleveland Police say (Cleveland Police First District)

2 wanted for crashing stolen car into another car, Cleveland Police say (Cleveland Police First District)

If you recognize these suspects or have any other information on these crimes, call the First District Detective Unit at 216-623-5118 or the Crime Stoppers tip line at 216-252-7463.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.