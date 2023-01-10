2 Strong 4 Bullies
Akron school board approves contract agreement, teachers’ union votes Tuesday

By Caitlin McCarthy
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 7:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron School board approved the tentative contract agreement 7-0 with the Akron Education Association, Monday night.

Members of the Akron Education Association will vote on Tuesday.

A tentative contract with the teachers’ union was reached late Sunday evening, avoiding a teachers’ strike.

Pat Shipe, president of the Akron Education Association, said it’s been a long fight for safer schools.

“We’re not only concerned about our teachers’ safety and educators were concerned about the students too. The majority of the students are there to do what they are supposed to be doing and we need to protect them,” Shipe said. “That’s the reason our members were willing to risk it all and walk a picket line if we didn’t get some understanding on how to approach this.”

Another important issue was securing better pay to recruit and retain educators.

“We did seek to secure a fair wage package. We are losing educators in this district,” Shipe said. “I’ve said in the past we’re hemorrhaging them. Twenty percent of our teacher positions have vacancies.”

Akron Public Schools didn’t give details about the tentative agreement but released this statement to 19 News.

“I am pleased to report that the Akron Board of Education has reached a tentative agreement with leaders of the Akron Education Association (AEA), so our students can report to school tomorrow. While I cannot share details yet, we want everyone in Akron Public Schools and the Akron community to know that we have reached this agreement in the best interest of our students and in honor and recognition of the dedication our teachers share in achieving increased student outcomes. There was never a question from this board that our teachers deserved more – we hold that same value. We believe this agreement is best for our district at this time and will require us to focus on the future, together. We are all APS and together, we can and will continue to make a positive difference in the lives of our young scholars. I’d like to personally thank all of our families, the Akron community, APS staff, and administrators who have supported our collective efforts to enable our students to continue in-person education. We appreciate your understanding, patience, and continued support of our district. " N.J. Akbar, Ph.D. board president.

