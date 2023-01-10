Body camera video shows what happened after gunfight at Akron mini mart

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s been one week since two men shot each other outside Bob’s Mini Mart on E. Cuyahoga Falls Avenue in Akron but what detectives haven’t figured out is who fired first and if one of the men shot in self-defense. Until then both shooters are still out on the street.

Last week 19 News received a video shot by a young man who witnessed this shooting when he was woken up to the sound of more than a dozen gunshots in front of his home last Monday.

“He kept shooting at us, and he wouldn’t stop,” one of the men’s girlfriends told police in body camera video obtained by 19 News. “He would not stop shooting at us. If I did not duck, I would’ve got shot in my face.”

Akron police body camera video shows what happened after the morning shootout. When police arrived at the mini-mart they didn’t find any victims or suspects.

“1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11, I got 11 at least,” an officer said.

Officers found at least 11 shell casings at the scene and a loaded gun.

A few minutes later they found a 21-year-old man who had been shot at a home on Oakland Avenue. The girlfriend of that man claimed another man attacked them and started shooting for no reason.

“I don’t know they just shot all the glass out,” she told police. “I just got hit with glass in my face and all I know is he tried to run. He tried to run.”

Police said the 21-year-old was seriously hurt. He was taken to Summa Health in Akron.

A 19-year-old man was also shot in the fight. His father drove him to Summa Health, but his injuries were not as serious.

“He said he was at the Bob’s Convenience Store somebody buying something, somebody came there and started shooting and he shot back at them,” one of the men’s fathers told detectives. “He got a bullet in him. I don’t know nothing about the other person.”

The witness who took the video of the shooting doesn’t understand why both these men are still out on the streets.

“I’m actually a little bit frustrated you know what I mean because it’s not just the safety of me,” he said. “It’s the safety of everybody that lives in that neighborhood.”

Akron police are asking any other witnesses to come forward to help them solve this crime. Neither of the men has been charged.

