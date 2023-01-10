Cincinnati Zoo ‘devastated’ after newborn pup’s death

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A newborn pup at the Cincinnati Zoo has died.

The tamandua pup born just last week was found unresponsive Monday by the Animal Ambassador Team at the Cincinnati Zoo, according to their Facebook post.

The zoo said the newborn “appeared to be strong, curious and alert.”

The cause of death is unknown, they explained.

It did not take long for this pup to become loved and adored by its mom, Isla, and the community, the Cincinnati Zoo wrote.

