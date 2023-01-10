2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Military Greetings
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Cincinnati Zoo ‘devastated’ after newborn pup’s death

The tamandua pup born just last week was found unresponsive Monday by the Animal Ambassador...
The tamandua pup born just last week was found unresponsive Monday by the Animal Ambassador Team at the Cincinnati Zoo, according to their Facebook post.(Cincinnati Zoo)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 12:32 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A newborn pup at the Cincinnati Zoo has died.

The tamandua pup born just last week was found unresponsive Monday by the Animal Ambassador Team at the Cincinnati Zoo, according to their Facebook post.

The zoo said the newborn “appeared to be strong, curious and alert.”

The cause of death is unknown, they explained.

It did not take long for this pup to become loved and adored by its mom, Isla, and the community, the Cincinnati Zoo wrote.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio Turnpike crash on Dec. 23, 2022
At least 4 dead, multiple injured in 50-car pileup crash on Ohio Turnpike
Authorities in Northeast Ohio located and arrested the protagonist from the 1966 holiday...
Authorities in Northeast Ohio arrest ‘The Grinch’
Robby Nelson (Source: U.S. Marshals)
U.S. Marshals offer reward for help catching accused Cleveland drug dealer
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
2 people shot at store on Cleveland’s West Side
Officers later located the suspect, Bethel M. Bekele, 27, on the 100 block of South Fifth...
Dollar Tree employee murdered with machete, identities of suspect, victim released

Latest News

FILE - In this Aug. 15, 2019, file photo, Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jim...
Browns to interview Flores, Schwartz Thursday for Defensive Coordinator job
Vacant building in Cleveland’s Hough neighborhood causing safety concern
Vacant building in Cleveland’s Hough neighborhood causing safety concern
Former addicts use their recovery to help others in Cleveland
Former addicts use their recovery to help others in Cleveland
Akron Schools
Akron teachers vote yes on new 3-year contract
Troubleshooters
Vacant building in Cleveland’s Hough neighborhood causing safety concerns