2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Military Greetings
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Cleveland City Council gives approval to buy building, land for new CPD headquarters

Cleveland Police new HQ
Cleveland Police new HQ(City of Cleveland)
By Brian Koster
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland City Council authorized the purchase of the future Cleveland Police headquarters at Monday night’s council meeting.

Council received legislation requesting approval for Mayor Bibb’s administration to buy the building and land of the future police headquarters, located at 2350-2570 Superior Avenue.

The cost of the headquarters is not to exceed $90 million.

The legislation will go to the Directors of Capital Projects, Public Safety, Public Works, City Planning Commission, Finance, and Law and then go to Council Committees on Municipal Services and Properties, Safety, Development Planning and Sustainability, Finance Diversity Equity and Inclusion before going to a full vote of the council.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio Turnpike crash on Dec. 23, 2022
At least 4 dead, multiple injured in 50-car pileup crash on Ohio Turnpike
Authorities in Northeast Ohio located and arrested the protagonist from the 1966 holiday...
Authorities in Northeast Ohio arrest ‘The Grinch’
Officers later located the suspect, Bethel M. Bekele, 27, on the 100 block of South Fifth...
Dollar Tree employee murdered with machete, identities of suspect, victim released
Robby Nelson (Source: U.S. Marshals)
U.S. Marshals offer reward for help catching accused Cleveland drug dealer
Amber alert issued for missing Columbus twins (Source: Columbus police)
AMBER Alert: 2nd 5-month-old boy found safe in Indianapolis after being kidnapped in Columbus

Latest News

2 wanted for crashing stolen car into another car, Cleveland Police say
2 wanted for crashing stolen car into another car, Cleveland Police say
Body camera video shows what happened after gun fight at Akron mini mart
Body camera video shows what happened after gun fight at Akron mini mart
Akron school board approves contract agreement, teachers’ union votes Tuesday
Akron school board approves contract agreement, teachers’ union votes Tuesday
Warrenville ceiling leak
Warrensville Heights woman worries apartment’s leaking ceiling will collapse