Cleveland City Council gives approval to buy building, land for new CPD headquarters

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland City Council authorized the purchase of the future Cleveland Police headquarters at Monday night’s council meeting.

Council received legislation requesting approval for Mayor Bibb’s administration to buy the building and land of the future police headquarters, located at 2350-2570 Superior Avenue.

The cost of the headquarters is not to exceed $90 million.

The legislation will go to the Directors of Capital Projects, Public Safety, Public Works, City Planning Commission, Finance, and Law and then go to Council Committees on Municipal Services and Properties, Safety, Development Planning and Sustainability, Finance Diversity Equity and Inclusion before going to a full vote of the council.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.