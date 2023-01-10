2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Heights man heads Damar Hamlin’s Fund

By Tiffani Tucker
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 8:53 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Marc Pollick watched as the world witnessed Damar Hamlin collapse on the field.

Just days after that chilling moment, he got an important call.

“It was scarey. The thought you know that you could be playing a game and it could potentially end your life. We got a call from the NFLPA asking if we would get on a call with members of the family and his team, his agents, and of course, we wanted to be helpful in any way we could,” explained Marc Pollick.

The Cleveland Heights native is the Founder and CEO of The Giving Back Fund, an organization 25 years strong. It helps manage more than 8 hundred foundations, including Damar Hamlin’s “The Chasing M’s Foundation” Charitable Fund. The fund has grown to more than 8 million dollars.

Pollick’s job is to make sure philanthropic organizations are financially and legally compliant.

“I assured them that we would be able to step in immediately, create a 501c3 immediately and that this would be one thing that they wouldn’t have to worry about. I said you worry about caring for Damar and leave everything else to take care of to us, and we’re experienced in this area. At least this is the one thing that you won’t have to worry about,” said Pollick.

Pollick’s Giving Back Fund includes Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Elie Wiesel, along with celebrities and athletes like Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake, Magic Johnson, and more.

His first client was Doug Flutie. The foundation also consults the National Football League

Players Association. Pollick’s been managing Ben Roethlisberger’s foundation for the past 19 years.

The local philanthropist comes from a well-known family.  His cousin is Jules Belkin, a major music promoter in Cleveland who helped raise money for and negotiate the deal for the Rock Hall.

Pollick says philanthropy is in his blood.

" It is a very good feeling. I’ve wanted to do something meaningful with my life.”

