Cleveland woman recovering after being shot in attempted murder-suicide

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police say a 21-year-old woman and dog were shot Saturday night in an attempted murder-suicide that left the gunman dead.

The woman as been identified at Shaniya Lindsey, who is now recovering at MetroHealth.

“That’s my grandbaby. I love her so much, and the dog Clyde means so much to her,” Ruby Simpson said.

The pair survived a shooting inside a house near 65th Street and Gertrude Avenue.

Clyde the dog is currently at West Park Animal Hospital. He has two bullets in his head.

“That’s her baby, she’s had him since he was six weeks old. He’s been her mentally stability dog,” Simpson said.

Police say officers arrived around 10:10 p.m. for reported gunshots. They found Lindsey and Clyde hurt.

Lindsey’s fiance, 28-year-old Jesse Kessman was dead. Police say he shot the two and then turned the gun on himself.

Lindsey’s mom says she wants to shine a light on what her daughter endured.

She says the couple had a good relationship and this was so unexpected.

The two had just moved in the house five days before the shooting.

“Jesse was a good guy. He was such a good guy that I approved of him marrying my daughter,” Tennisha Simpson said.

Lindsey can’t talk due to swollen jaw. She can’t even bare to show her face.

However, she sent text messages to 19 News from her hospital bed.

She said it was a petty argument that started the chain of events that day.

”I don’t know what drove him to do what he did.”

“He freaked out and my dog ran up to him, he shot my dog twice in the head.”

“I run trying to get my dog, and while I’m running over to him, he shoots me then himself.”

“He’s never showed any signs of the abuse, he’s neve been physically abusive when they argue it’s like two and three year old’s, it’s like tic for tac, and he walks away,” Tennisha said.

This time he didn’t walk away, leaving Lindsey with bullet wounds to her face and Clyde in need of an MRI and surgery.

“If he has the surgery and gets the bullets removed and he’s able to get the MRI, then his survival rate is 72%,” Tennisha said.

Clyde’s procedure is nearly $5,000. The family is asking the community for help.

“Help Clyde, please help Clyde,” Simpson said.

The family has set an online fundraiser to help pay for Clyde’s surgery.

You can also contact Lindsey’s mother by email at c.dandridge.c@gmail.com.

