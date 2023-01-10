Former addicts use their recovery to help others in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After recovering from drug and alcohol addiction, a Cleveland pastor and his wife are using their pain and experience to help others.

“I feel like I’m living a miracle right now, because I should have been dead a long time ago,” said Pastor Albert Lewis.

Lewis and his wife, co-pastor Marnetta Lewis, have turned their lives around for the better.

Albert said he and Marnetta were addicted to crack cocaine and ended up in jail.

“No mother ever wants to say I’m a drug addict.” said Marnetta. “I’m just so grateful for the programs of recovery, Alcohol Anonymous saved my life.”

The couple has helped thousands of people through their AA meetings and sobriety programs inside their church, Fountain of Grace Outreach ministries in Cleveland’s Slavic Village neighborhood.

“I didn’t even know I had a problem, I just found myself not having enough,” said Travis Lathan.

Lathan said he once couldn’t sleep without a bottle alcohol and now he has been sober for almost one year.

Lathan added he has even started computer and reading classes and is mending his relationship with his family.

“They did and through the grace of God, it brought me from an unmanageable life to a manageable life,” said Lathan.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.