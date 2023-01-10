Huron kindergarten student passes unexpectedly

HURON, Ohio (WOIO) - Evelyn Bauer, a Kindergarten student at Shawnee Elementary School, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, according to a release sent to Huron Schools families Monday.

In the message from Huron Superintendent Dr. James Tatman, faculty and staff of Huron City Schools expressed their sympathies and condolences to her family, friends and classmates.

Counsellors were made available to students and staff Monday, according to the release, and on-going support will be available.

“Death at any time can cause many different feelings and have a profound effect on students. It is important for you to talk with your child about their feelings of grief, even if it is difficult,” Dr. Tatman said. “The best way to help is to listen and be reassuring. Realize that people move in and out of the grief process. Encourage them to celebrate life to support recovery.”

He encouraged parents to be extra attentive to their child, and to pay attention to changes in attitude, sleep, eating, etc.

Concerned parents are encouraged to contact their child’s counsellor, or seek outside professional counseling.

“It is our hope that we can work together to meet the needs of our students throughout this difficult time,” Tatman said.

Evelyn’s cause of death has not been released at this time.

