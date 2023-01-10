2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Military Greetings
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Huron kindergarten student passes unexpectedly

Huron kindergarten student passes unexpectedly
Huron kindergarten student passes unexpectedly(MGN Online / L.C. Nøttaasen / CC BY 2.0)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 10:32 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HURON, Ohio (WOIO) - Evelyn Bauer, a Kindergarten student at Shawnee Elementary School, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, according to a release sent to Huron Schools families Monday.

In the message from Huron Superintendent Dr. James Tatman, faculty and staff of Huron City Schools expressed their sympathies and condolences to her family, friends and classmates.

Counsellors were made available to students and staff Monday, according to the release, and on-going support will be available.

“Death at any time can cause many different feelings and have a profound effect on students. It is important for you to talk with your child about their feelings of grief, even if it is difficult,” Dr. Tatman said. “The best way to help is to listen and be reassuring. Realize that people move in and out of the grief process. Encourage them to celebrate life to support recovery.”

He encouraged parents to be extra attentive to their child, and to pay attention to changes in attitude, sleep, eating, etc.

Concerned parents are encouraged to contact their child’s counsellor, or seek outside professional counseling.

“It is our hope that we can work together to meet the needs of our students throughout this difficult time,” Tatman said.

Evelyn’s cause of death has not been released at this time.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio Turnpike crash on Dec. 23, 2022
At least 4 dead, multiple injured in 50-car pileup crash on Ohio Turnpike
Authorities in Northeast Ohio located and arrested the protagonist from the 1966 holiday...
Authorities in Northeast Ohio arrest ‘The Grinch’
Robby Nelson (Source: U.S. Marshals)
U.S. Marshals offer reward for help catching accused Cleveland drug dealer
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
2 people shot at store on Cleveland’s West Side
Officers later located the suspect, Bethel M. Bekele, 27, on the 100 block of South Fifth...
Dollar Tree employee murdered with machete, identities of suspect, victim released

Latest News

Marc Pollick asked to help Chasing M's
Marc Pollick asked to help Chasing M's
Friendship APL takes in 27 beagles from Lakewood hoarding situation
Lorain County Friendship APL takes in 27 beagles from Lakewood home rescue
Streetsboro firefighter collapses during training
Streetsboro firefighter collapses during training
Pitbull, Luke Bryan headline Put-in-Bay’s 2023 Bash on the Bay Music Festival
Pitbull, Luke Bryan headline Put-in-Bay’s 2023 Bash on the Bay Music Festival