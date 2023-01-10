2 Strong 4 Bullies
Kindergartner with autism walks out Akron school, parents say

(WCAX)
By Katie Tercek
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 2:34 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron parents told 19 News their five-year-old daughter, who has autism, walked out of the school building last Friday without anyone noticing.

Lindsey Sumitra’s daughter Abby is a kindergartner at Hatton Community Learning Center in Akron.

“My child has special needs. What can we do to prevent things like this from happening?” asked Sumitra.

Abby stayed on school property and was found on the playground by one of the teachers.

“The girl ran out of the building, and was spotted immediately by an intervention specialist who walked out and got her. brought her back in, and sent her along to gym class,” officials with Akron Public Schools told 19 News.

“What’s going to stop her from getting out of that door?” wondered Sumitra.

School officials said they are working on increasing security in their buildings, which includes door alarms.

