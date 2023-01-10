Lorain County Friendship APL takes in 27 beagles from Lakewood home rescue

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Friendship Animal Protective League (FAPL) offered a helping hand after Lakewood police rescued 42 beagles from a hoarding situation in December.

Now, the 27 beagles in FAPL care are almost ready to go to their forever homes.

After receiving multiple complaints about deplorable conditions, bad smell and more from neighboring residents, Lakewood police executed a search warrant to the home on Dec. 20.

The conditions were so bad, according to FAPL, that the house was deemed uninhabitable and the beagles were seized by Lakewood Animal Control.

Before the beagles are available for adoption, they will be spayed/neutered and receive all necessary vet care, according to FAPL.

FAPL said they know they will receive a number of potential adopters, but the beagles are not quite ready to head home yet.

They will be posting the pups on their website as they become available, which they said will most likely be toward the end of the week.

Anyone interested in the dogs once they are posted is asked to come to the shelter during open hours.

FAPL thanked their Facebook followers for their continued support, saying they would not be able to rescue animals in need such as these without their support.

