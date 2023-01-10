2 Strong 4 Bullies
NASA Glenn high profile visit highlights importance of work done in Northeast Ohio

Work like this, being done at NASA Glenn's Research Center in Cleveland, is testing tires on rovers that could handle conditions on the moon.(Source: NASA)
By Dan DeRoos
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 10:15 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The NASA Glenn Research Center in Cleveland is getting a couple of high profile visitors today to highlight the importance of the work being done here, and what it means economically.

Former Senator and current NASA Administrator Bill Nelson, along with Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown will be looking at work done by Northeast Ohioans to get us back to the moon and Mars.

Part of the tour will be in Glenn’s Simulated Lunar Operations (SLOPE) Lab which has an interactive look at how tires are being tested for moon conditions here.

All total there are 3,500 employees at NASA Glenn, and their work supports another 11,000 jobs around the area with an economic impact estimated at $2.4 billion.

