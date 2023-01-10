Northeast Ohio Weather: Rain to snow Thursday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cloud cover has rolled back into the area today. High temperatures around 40 degrees. It’ll be warmer than normal tonight with overnight temperatures falling to the 30 to 35 degree range. A cloudy day tomorrow as well. It’ll be milder with afternoon temperatures in the 45 to 50 degree range. Scattered light showers early Wednesday evening. The bigger weather story coming up will be a stronger cold front that tracks through Thursday afternoon. Our current forecast is calling for heavy rain most of Thursday. The rain will change to snow from west to east as colder air tracks in. Good bet for some snow accumulation from this system. We will keep you updated on the timing of everything.

