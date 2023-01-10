Pitbull, Luke Bryan headline Put-in-Bay’s 2023 Bash on the Bay Music Festival

PUT-IN-BAY, Ohio (WOIO) - The star-studded set list that’ll be putting on Put-in-Bay’s party of the summer has just been released, with Pitbull and Luke Bryan headlining the shows!

The sixth annual Bash at the Bay Music Festival announced their 2023 line-up that’ll perform at the Put-in-Bay Airport on Aug. 23-24.

Bash at the Bay called their eclectic lineup “part Miami, part Nashville, and all Put-in-Bay.”

Gates for this music fest open at 2:30 p.m. both Wednesday and Thursday.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Jan. 12, which you can get by clicking here.

“Tickets for Bash on the Bay are going to be the hottest tickets of the year yet again,” said event organizer, Tim Niese of 614 Events, Inc. “Concert-goers can enjoy the resort atmosphere of Put-in-Bay while experiencing one of the most amazing music festivals in the country.”

Go to bashonthebay.com for more information.

