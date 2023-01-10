2 Strong 4 Bullies
South Euclid police issue warrant for stabbing suspect

By Julia Bingel
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 9:04 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - South Euclid police are searching for an 18-year-old man wanted for a stabbing that happened Monday evening.

South Euclid Police Chief Joseph Mays said Hubie Von Frazier attacked a 20-year-old Cleveland man inside a home on Prasse Road.

Hubie Von Frazier
Hubie Von Frazier((Source: South Euclid police))

According to Chief Mays, people called 911 after seeing the victim bleeding in the area of Sheffield and Prasse Roads and asking for help.

EMS transported D’Michael Jamaal Benjamin to a local hospital where he is reportedly listed in critical condition and being treated for multiple stab wounds.

Frazier fled the scene after the stabbing and remains on the loose. Police have issued a warrant for his arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call South Euclid police at 216-691-4252.

