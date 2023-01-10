2 Strong 4 Bullies
Streetsboro firefighter collapses during training

By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
STREETSBORO, Ohio (WOIO) - While attending an EMS training, Streetsboro fire reported a firefighter collapsing Monday morning.

Around 11:50 a.m., Streetsboro Fire Department (SFD) said an on-duty firefighter collapsed while attending an EMS training on station.

Cardiac life support was initiated immediately by fellow fire medics on scene, as well as the medical control physician giving the presentation at the time of his collapse.

The firefighter was taken to University Hospital, where they regained a pulse and breathing. He was taken to the cardiac lab for additional care.

He is currently in the intensive care unit, according to SFD, who sent their appreciation to the Kent and Ravenna fire departments for their aid in covering ongoing call volume while the Streetsboro staff processes this event.

SFD showed appreciation to their department for showing quick support to the collapsed firefighter.

The department reported additional Streetsboro firefighters being called in to relieve those coping with the event.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

