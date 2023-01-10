Teenager fatally shot near Cleveland high school
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 3:59 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating a fatal shooting of a John Adams College & Career Academy student on the city’s East side.
This happened around 3 p.m. Tuesday in the city’s Union Miles neighborhood.
According to officials, the 17-year-old boy was shot by a suspect in the area of Martin Luther King Drive and Corlett Avenue while sitting at a bus stop after school.
CMSD Safety & Security Chief Lamont Dodson said Cleveland police are at the scene, gathering information.
This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.
