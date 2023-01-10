2 Strong 4 Bullies
Teenager fatally shot near Cleveland high school

By Julia Bingel
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 3:59 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating a fatal shooting of a John Adams College & Career Academy student on the city’s East side.

This happened around 3 p.m. Tuesday in the city’s Union Miles neighborhood.

According to officials, the 17-year-old boy was shot by a suspect in the area of Martin Luther King Drive and Corlett Avenue while sitting at a bus stop after school.

CMSD Safety & Security Chief Lamont Dodson said Cleveland police are at the scene, gathering information.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

