U.S. Marshals arrest man wanted for killing teenager at Mansfield hotel

RICHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested a 31-year-old man wanted for the murder of a teenager at a Mansfield hotel.

Monteles Holland, of Ontario, OH, was taken into custody at a Columbus apartment Tuesday.

Mansfield police said Holland shot and killed Nayshawn Lovett, 16, inside a stairwell at the Quality Inn on N. Trimble Road earlier this month.

Monteles Holland ((Source: Mansfield police))

Officers responded to the hotel after an employee heard gunshots and found the boy’s body.

“We are hopeful that this arrest will not only allow the victim’s family some relief but also, help alleviate any additional community fears. We ask that you respect the victim’s family’s privacy at this time,” said Mansfield Police Chief Keith Porch.

