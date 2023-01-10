2 Strong 4 Bullies
U.S. Marshals launch Fugitive Safe Surrender Hotline

By Julia Bingel
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 11:47 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S. Marshals and the United Pastors in Mission worked together to bring a Fugitive Safe Surrender Hotline to Cuyahoga County.

Officials said it will be up and running in January and February 2023.

Anyone with active felony warrants in Cuyahoga County can call the number to make arrangements to surrender peacefully.

The hotline is 877-FSS-USMS.

“The goal of Safe Surrender is to reduce the risk to law enforcement officers who pursue fugitives, to the neighborhoods in which they hide, and to the fugitives themselves. This Hotline gives those who are wanted the opportunity to peacefully surrender and take their first steps toward a second chance,” said U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott, who is one of the creators of the FSS program.

Reverend Dr. C. Jay Matthews of Mount Sinai Friendship United, who is also one of the FSS creators, said “The FSS program has been a tremendous success with literally thousands of fugitives taking the opportunity to clear up their outstanding warrants, stop looking over their shoulders and move forward with their lives.”

