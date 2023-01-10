Warrensville Heights woman worries apartment’s leaking ceiling will collapse

WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s a nightmare for a local woman. Her ceiling is leaking in several rooms and she worries it could collapse at any second.

She says her property manager has ignored the problem for long enough, so she reached out to the 19 Troubleshooters for help.

“Where do you sleep?” our 19 news crews asked. “More to the wall instead of this way in case the ceiling fall in,” said 78-year-old Sandra Thompson, a resident of the Clarkwood Green apartments.

Thompson has had to change how she sleeps to minimize the chances of her getting hurt.

She worries her ceiling will collapse on her because of a leaking hole that sometimes fills up a bucket three times a day.

“Every time it rains, I get nervous,” said Thompson.

Believe it or not, she says this has been going on, on and off, for three years.

As of last week, it’s not the only room with a leak.

Her daughter’s ceiling started leaking last week. Luckily, she wasn’t home at the time, but it caused significant damage.

“It worries me,” said Thompson. “I mean she sleeps pretty hard, and I mean if that fell down on her, and with no help from management here, you know anything could have happened to her.”

There are other problems, too, like a front door with a crack that lets in the cold air and a bathtub that was painted over, preventing Thompson from taking a bath.

Thompson says she’s reached out to her property managers countless times. Her call log on her cell phone shows she called three times in one day.

While she’s been promised someone will fix her ceiling, it hasn’t happened.

So she called the 19 troubleshooters to get some answers.

19 News started at the front office. No one answered, but our cameras were rolling as someone closed the blinds.

19 News then tried calling, but their mailbox was full.

The difficulty reaching these property managers certainly seems consistent with what Thompson had to say.

You can bet the 19 Troubleshooters will stay on top of them until we get answers and Thompson gets help.

Thompson also mentioned the city of Warrensville Heights sent out an inspector, who deemed her apartment unsafe to live in.

We reached out to them to see if the city cited Clarkwood Green’s property managers, but we never heard back.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.