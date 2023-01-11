2 teenagers injured after shooting inside Garfield Heights McDonald’s

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Two McDonald’s employees were injured after accidentally being shot by a co-worker in December.

Garfield Heights police said the shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 7, 2022 inside the restaurant in the 12600 block of Rockside Rd.

According to police, several of the workers were on break and sitting in the lobby area, when one of the juvenile males pulled out a gun from his pocket and started playing with it.

The teen took the magazine out of the gun and pulled the trigger, thinking no bullets were left inside, said police.

A 17-year-old female was struck in the foot and a 17-year-old male was grazed by bullet fragments. Both teenagers suffered minor injuries.

The shooter fled the restaurant and police said their juvenile detective bureau is investigating.

