63-year-old man dies in Akron house fire

(MGN)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 10:35 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 63-year-old Akron man died Tuesday from injuries suffered in a house fire.

Akron firefighters were called out to the residence in the 600 block of Griffon Ave. around 7:20 p.m. Tuesday.

When they arrived, firefighters entered the burning home and found the victim unresponsive.

He was transported to Akron City Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Summit County Medical Examiner identified him as Benjamin Williamson.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

