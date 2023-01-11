Akron teachers vote yes on new 3-year contract

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron Education Association voted yes on the proposed contract agreement that came together over the weekend, according to Patricia Shipe, President of the Akron Education Association.

The Akron School board voted yes to the contract on Monday.

The school district released a summary of the changes to the new 3-year contract that begins July 1st.

