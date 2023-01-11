Beagles saved from Lakewood hoarder available Wednesday at Friendship APL

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Friendship Animal Protective League (FAPL) offered a helping hand after Lakewood police rescued 42 beagles from a hoarding situation in December.

Now, several of the 27 beagles in FAPL care are ready to go to their forever homes.

After receiving multiple complaints about deplorable conditions, bad smell and more from neighboring residents, Lakewood police executed a search warrant to the home on Dec. 20.

The conditions were so bad, according to FAPL, that the house was deemed uninhabitable and the beagles were seized by Lakewood Animal Control.

Before the beagles were made available for adoption, they were spayed/neutered and received all necessary vet care, according to FAPL.

FAPL said they know they will receive a number of potential adopters, and encouraged those interested to read the adoption information available on their website.

Starting tomorrow (1/11), these adorable puppies and adult dogs will be available! We do expect these puppies and... Posted by Friendship Animal Protective League on Tuesday, January 10, 2023

They will be posting more pups on their website as they become available, which they said will most likely be toward the end of the week.

Anyone interested in the dogs once they are posted is asked to come to the shelter during open hours.

FAPL thanked their Facebook followers for their continued support, saying they would not be able to rescue animals in need such as these without their support.

